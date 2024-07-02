GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raghavendra meets Railway Minister; discusses railway works in Shivamogga

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra placed demand for early completion of on-going projects and sanction of new lines

Published - July 02, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, meeting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on Tuesday.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, meeting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra met the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum with regard to railway projects in his constituency, including a new railway line connecting Talaguppa and Hubballi via Sirsi and Tadasa.

In his memorandum, Mr. Raghavendra said the railway board had sanctioned a survey of the new railway line. The survey had been completed by the South Western Railway, and the report had been submitted to the board. He requested the Minister sanction the work in the coming Budget, so that connectivity between Malnad and the north Karnataka region could improve with the new railway line.

Delay in work

Regarding the long-pending Shivamogga-Biruru doubling work, the MP said the project was sanctioned long ago, but it did not take off. However, he stressed the need for taking it up at the earliest, as traffic was expected to go up in the route with the construction of the Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur new railway line.

Mr. Raghavendra expressed concern over the pace of the work of the coaching depot at Kotegangur. He wanted the coach depot to be built with facilities to maintain Vande Bharat trains too, and that the work be executed at the earliest.

New railway line

On the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new railway line, the MP said the work had been divided into two phases. The land acquisition for the first phase of Shivamogga-Shikaripur had been completed, and South Western Railway had fixed the agency to take up the work. He appealed to the Railway Minister to ensure the work was completed as soon as possible. Further, with regard to the second phase, he said, the land acquisition was going on and suggested the Minister reserve sufficient funds in the budget for the second phase.

He also placed a demand for a new railway line connecting Shivamogga and Mangaluru via Sringeri. The project was sanctioned earlier and did not move further. It would help provide connectivity between coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region, he said.

Other requests

The MP also requested for an upgrade of the railway station at Bhadravathi, the restoration of Shivamogga-Renigunta-Chennai (06223/24) bi-weekly special train, introduction of Yeshvanthpur-Shivamogga-Yeshvanthpura Vande Bharath Express and conversion Bengaluru-Shivamogga special train (16581/16582) into a regular daily train.

He appealed to the Minister to provide stoppage of Mysuru-Bengaluru-Shivamogga-Talaguppa (16227/16228) train at Harnahalli and stoppage of trains Dadar Central-Tirunelveli-Dadar Central (Weekly) and Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Daily) (12617/12618) at Mookambika Station in Baindur for the benefit of devotees visiting the pilgrimage centre.

Similarly, he sought the stoppage of Mathsyagandha Super Fast Express (12619/20) and Panchaganga Express (16595/96) at Senapura in Udupi district.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / Roads and Rails / indian railways / railway / travel and commuting / public transport / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.