Raghavendra alleges the State govt. wants to divert public attention from allegations of corruption by raking up the Yediyurappa case

Published - June 13, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

B.Y. Raghavendra, Lok Sabha member of Shivamogga and son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has alleged that the ruling Congress party was pursuing the case against his father for political reasons.

Speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Thursday, he said the case filed against Yediyurappa was baseless. “The case was worth a B-report. The CID could not find anything against Yediyurappa after the investigation. The complainant had levelled similar allegations against 40 to 50 people, including officers,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra alleged that the State government was pursuing it because Rahul Gandhi was made to appear before the court for his comments and the Congress government faced allegations of corruption at the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. “To divert public attention from all these issues, the State Government has taken up this case against Yediyurappa,” he said.

Answering a question, he said he was confident that his family would get justice through a court of law. “Even in the past, we have faced such situations and got justice through court. I am confident that we will get justice through court this time too,” he said.

