Karnataka

Rag-picker found murdered

Special Correspondent Hassan: August 06, 2022 19:02 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:02 IST

A rag-picker woman was found murdered in front of a shop on Idiga Street in Holenarsipur town on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Kusuma, 35, a native of Makballi village near Halli Mysuru Hobli in Holenarsipur taluk.

Unknown people allegedly strangulated her to death on Thursday night. Puneeth, a shopkeeper, noticed the body on Friday morning and informed the police. Kusuma was married to Channaiah of Makballi about 15 years ago. Kusuma separated from her husband a few years ago and moved to Holenarasipur.

Holenarasipur Town Police registered a case. SP Hariram Shankar, ASP Thammaiah and others visited the spot.

