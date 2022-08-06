Rag-picker found murdered
A rag-picker woman was found murdered in front of a shop on Idiga Street in Holenarsipur town on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Kusuma, 35, a native of Makballi village near Halli Mysuru Hobli in Holenarsipur taluk.
Unknown people allegedly strangulated her to death on Thursday night. Puneeth, a shopkeeper, noticed the body on Friday morning and informed the police. Kusuma was married to Channaiah of Makballi about 15 years ago. Kusuma separated from her husband a few years ago and moved to Holenarasipur.
Holenarasipur Town Police registered a case. SP Hariram Shankar, ASP Thammaiah and others visited the spot.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.