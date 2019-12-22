RAF, KSRP jawans take out route march

Jawans of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) conducted a route march in various localities in Kalaburagi on Saturday as part of putting in place security measures amid violent protests at several places in the State against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Senior police officials, who assisted the RAF and KSRP personnel in the route march in localities including Nehru Gunj, Super Market, Jagat, Muslim Chowk, said that it was a normal procedure by security personnel to get themselves familiarised with the geography of the city while discharging their duties during emergencies.

The police have also installed additional CCTV cameras to monitor communally sensitive locations in the city.

The prohibitory orders under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are in place till late on Saturday night.