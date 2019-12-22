RAF, KSRP jawans take out route march

Jawans of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) conducted a route march in various localities in Kalaburagi on Saturday as part of putting in place security measures amid violent protests at several places in the State against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Senior police officials, who assisted the RAF and KSRP personnel in the route march in localities including Nehru Gunj, Super Market, Jagat, Muslim Chowk, said that it was a normal procedure by security personnel to get themselves familiarised with the geography of the city while discharging their duties during emergencies.
The police have also installed additional CCTV cameras to monitor communally sensitive locations in the city.
The prohibitory orders under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are in place till late on Saturday night.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.