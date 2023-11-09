ADVERTISEMENT

‘Radiology has revolutionised diagnosis and treatment’

November 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Resource persons participating in the International Day of Radiology event in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

An International Day of Radiology event was organised in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor of KAHER Nitin Gangane said that the discovery and usage of radiology happened nearly a century ago.

“It has revolutionised the fields of diagnosis and treatment. It has made it possible to take healthcare to the last man in society,” he said.

“Interventional radiology has led to innovative healing methods like keyhole surgeries and effective curing of neurological disorders. This has reduced the cost and time of prognosis, in turn reducing risk and inconvenience to patients,” he said.

Medical director Colonel M. Dayanand urged research scholars to come up with designs that can help factories make all the radiology equipment in India itself. “This will not only improve our economy but also help reduce cost of radiology interventions,” he said.

Resource person Bharat M.P. from Shivamogga spoke in detail about the new trends in radiology.

KAHER Registrar M.S. Ganachari, principal N.S. Mahantashetty, medical director of KLE Cancer Hospital M.V. Jali, Pooja Kavatagimath and others were present.

