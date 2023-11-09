HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Radiology has revolutionised diagnosis and treatment’

November 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Resource persons participating in the International Day of Radiology event in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Resource persons participating in the International Day of Radiology event in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

An International Day of Radiology event was organised in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor of KAHER Nitin Gangane said that the discovery and usage of radiology happened nearly a century ago.

“It has revolutionised the fields of diagnosis and treatment. It has made it possible to take healthcare to the last man in society,” he said.

“Interventional radiology has led to innovative healing methods like keyhole surgeries and effective curing of neurological disorders. This has reduced the cost and time of prognosis, in turn reducing risk and inconvenience to patients,” he said.

Medical director Colonel M. Dayanand urged research scholars to come up with designs that can help factories make all the radiology equipment in India itself. “This will not only improve our economy but also help reduce cost of radiology interventions,” he said.

Resource person Bharat M.P. from Shivamogga spoke in detail about the new trends in radiology.

KAHER Registrar M.S. Ganachari, principal N.S. Mahantashetty, medical director of KLE Cancer Hospital M.V. Jali, Pooja Kavatagimath and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.