Radiologists join hands to fight sex determination

Women radiologists of Karnataka form association to launch campaign for protection of girl child

The fight against sex determination and female foeticide got a boost with women radiologists of Karnataka coming together to form an association to launch a campaign for women’s empowerment and protection of girl child.

Indian Radiological and Imaging Association’s Karnataka, Shakti Wing, has on its agenda, among other things, a campaign against sex determination.

“Being radiologists, we will keep a vigil through the organisation against any attempts at sex determination,” said Dr. Varsha Kale, coordinator of Bengaluru IRIA Shakti Wing. According to her, the organisation wants to create awareness about the importance of girl child in society in a bid to prevent female foeticide. The organisation would also focus on creating awareness about women’s safety, hygiene and mental health, she added.

Awareness on cancer

Dr. Rupa Ananthasivan, State IRIA Shakti Wing coordinator, said the organisation would also create awareness among women about breast and cervical cancer. There is a dire need to educate women about the importance of early screening for these cancers, she noted, while pointing out that they could be treated if detected early.

The organisation wants to use education as a tool to achieve its goal of women’s empowerment. It is keen to work towards education of underprivileged girls.

It took out a walkathon from Ulsoor Lake to Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on October 11 to mark International Girl Child Day.

About 40 women radiologists who took part in the event and have taken a pledge to sponsor education of one underprivileged girl child each, said Dr. Varsha. There are about 250 women radiologists in Karnataka, she added.