Radio telemetry study taken up in Mysuru district finds Russell’s vipers are active during sowing and harvesting seasons

A recent study on Russell’s vipers around rice fields in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, has shown that the species is most active when snakelets are born in May-June, which coincides with the sowing season, and again during the mating season between late October and mid-December that coincides with the harvesting season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A radio telemetry project, involving the surgical insertion of radio transmitters in 22 Russell’s vipers found in the agricultural landscape of Hunsur taluk, was aimed at studying not only their behavioural pattern, but also spatial ecology, movement range, and preferred habitat, over a period of three years from 2019.

After analysing the data over the last few months, Gerry Martin, founder-trustee of Liana Trust, which conducted the study in collaboration with Humane Society International/India (HSI/India), told The Hindu that the annual cycle of Russell’s vipers showed that the species is “most active” during the period of high agricultural activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the snakelets are born in May and June when farmers plough their land to begin planting, the species tend to mate between late October and mid-December, which coincides with the harvesting season, he said, while emphasising the need for farmers to be very careful during both seasons.

“Often two to four males follow one female during the mating season that starts from late October and lasts till mid-December. The males, which would have moved out of their resting places, will be moving around a lot more and are not hiding,” he said, while pointing out that the possibility of people stepping on them accidentally are higher during the season.

The study on the snakes was taken up after the species was found to be responsible for the highest number of envenomation cases, involving man-snake conflict in the rural areas of Hunsur taluk. An analysis of the data gathered during the study was shared with The Hindu on the eve of World Snake Day observed on July 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the seasonality of the conflict, the study also tried to understand the snakebite hotspots, so that an effort can be made to advise communities on the likeliest places the species can bite people, said Sumanth Bindumadhav, Director of Wildlife Department, HSI/India.

Many cases are attributed to humans walking in fields after dark to turn on the motor of their irrigation pumpsets and accidentally stepping on the snakes. Hence, farmers should opt for GSM-technology-based motor for the pumpsets, which helps them start the motor just by sending an SMS, suggested Mr. Sumanth, while pointing out that famers in elephant conflict areas of the State have already begun preferring the GSM-technology based motor.

The other occasions when snakebites take place are when people are working in the fields and while walking around the house in the night without a flashlight, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Martin pointed out that Russell’s vipers thrive in agricultural areas like rice fields that are also home to a high population of rats and other rodents. The thickly vegetated landscape also provides them a perfect setting to hide. “There is very little competition to them as the farmers would drive away other predators,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.