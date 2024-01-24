Radio series on silkworm rearing technologies launched to mark CSB’s platinum jubilee

January 24, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

A series of radio broadcasting programmes on silkworm rearing technologies – Reshme Isiri – to mark the Central Silk Board’s (CSB) platinum jubilee celebrations was launched at Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The radio series launched in association with All India Radio (AIR) will be broadcast every Tuesday evening from 6.50 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. under AIR’s Krishiranga programme on FM 100.6 with the inaugural programme scheduled on January 30, 2024, and the concluding Phone-in programme scheduled on February 4, 2025.

While director of CSRTI Gandhi Doss said scientists and experts in the field of sericulture will share information on a sericulture technology each week, Member Secretary of CSB P. Sivakumar said the farmers can also contact the scientists and resource persons participating in the radio series through the AIR.

Speaking at the launch of the Reshme Isiri, Sivakumar emphasised the importance of farmers also contacting the scientists and experts participating in the programme to not only gain knowledge about the technological interventions to solve their problems but also to become aware of the schemes and subsidies provided by the government.

Mr. Sivakumar also had a word of advice to the scientists and asked them to concentrate their research on utilisation of the by-products along with silk production.

Citing the example of sericin waste water and spent pupae, which are the waste products during silk reeling process, Mr. Sivakumar said sericin from waste water can be recovered and used in the cosmetic industry while spent pupae can be used as a source of omega-3 fatty extraction. Research on the by-products can help sericulture farmers realise additional profits, he said.

Former Director General of Indian Council for Agricultural Research Subbanna Ayyappan, a Padma Shri awardee, who also graced the event, emphasised the role of media to achieve the vision of CSB in becoming a global leader in raw silk production.

Appreciating the efforts of the AIR, Mysuru, and CSRTI in organising the radio series to popularize sericulture-based technologies among farmers, Dr. Ayyappan urged the media to publicise the patents and achievements in the research and development (R and D) efforts.

Assistant Director (Programme) and Head of AIR, Mysuru, S.S. Umesh, during his address to the gathering, regretted the decline in interaction among people with the advent of Internet and mobile telephones. The culture of talking to people and exchanging knowledge physically had witnessed a sharp decline with people preferring to communicate through messages on mobile telephones.

Emphasising the need to return to talking with each other, Mr. Umesh called upon the sericulture farmers to make best use of the radio series for their growth in sericulture.

Programme Executive of AIR, Mysuru, N. Keshava Murthy, in his talk, emphasized the importance of transfer of advanced sericultural practices to the farmers and said AIR, Mysuru, will be serving as a medium for transfer of the technology from lab to land.

A brochure on “Reshme Isiri” with details on the topic, broadcast date, resource person, and their contact numbers was also released on the occasion while Head of Extension Division at CSRTI R. Bhagya proposed a vote of thanks.

