Radio Manasa launch on Sept. 5

MYSURU

19 August 2021 18:44 IST

The community radio station of University of Mysore, an initiative of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, will be formally launched on September 5. The logo of the 89.6 mhz radio station which has a reach of 15 km will be unveiled on Friday. This is perhaps the first community radio station project taken up by the State university although the agricultural universities have launched such an initiative for fulfilling their objectives.

