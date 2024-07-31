Radio Antarvani wins national award for sustainability model

A community radio station, Radio Antarvani, run by the Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha in Kalaburagi, has won the national award by standing third in national competitions organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for all the more than 500 such stations in the country for 2024.

According to a communiqué received by the Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Radio Antarvani has bagged the third prize in the “Sustainability Model Awards” category which carries a cash prize of ₹50,000, a certificate of commendation and a shield.

Director of Radio Antarvani Shivaraj Shastri Herur, who is visually impaired and who has been conferred the D.Litt by Sharnbasva University, said that Radio Antarvani overcame tough competition among the over 500 stations and won the prize.

Incidentally, Radio Antarvani is the only such station in Karnataka to get recognition from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Dr. Herur said that major factors that clicked in favour of Radio Antarvani to win the national recognition were content creation, programme banking, community participation in the programmes produced and broadcast by Radio Antarvani and the sound financial sustainability and technical support it enjoyed.

He said that live phone-in programmes conducted every day by Antarvani ensured community participation in its programmes, while 50% of its content was created in studio. The rest of the content was recorded outdoors ensuring community participation in programmes generated by it as required for getting the national recognition.

He said that Antarvani was on air for 10 hours daily, with a record 36,000 hours programme in its system storage. Another favourable point gained was self-sustainability in finances to operate Radio Antarvani without the government’s continued support.

The sangha has deposited ₹50 lakh as fixed deposit in a nationalised bank in the name of Antarvani and the interest accrued is being used to meet the salary expenditure of the two employees working in the radio station and also other expenditure, including payment of internet rent.

Dr. Herur said that Radio Antarvani also generated its own funds from advertisements released by the Union government through DAVP, UNICEF and local advertisements to meet other emergency requirements.

The sangha has also provided funds for refurbishing the studio, while there are three fully air-conditioned acustic rooms used for recording, broadcasting and transmission of the programmes.

He said that Antarvani covers a radius of 30 km providing access to listeners in more than 100 villages. The programmes broadcast by Antarvani centres around culture, folk, environment, literature and social issues.

The popular programmes include Arogya Vani, Live-in programmes and Sharanabasaveshwar Suprabhata. Apart from this, Radio Antarvani App is available for listeners worldwide on 24 x 7 basis.

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan Poojya Dr Sharnbaswappa Appaji, chairperson of the Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr Dakshayini Avvaji and secretary of the sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh have congratulated Dr. Herur for the achievement.