Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is BJP party in-charge for Karnataka

Published - July 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has appointed Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, as general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka. They have also appointed Sudhakar Reddy from Telangana as co in-charge.

They will replace Arun Singh and D.K. Aruna, also from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, respectively.

Dr. Agarwal and Mr. Reddy were made in-charge of the party affairs for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and will now take over as in-charge for party affairs for the State.

Dr. Agarwal, a doctor by profession, is a four-time MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat. A close associate of U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he vacated his seat for him in 2022, following which he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

