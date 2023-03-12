Race to promote awareness on rare diseases held in Mysuru

HamberMenu
March 12, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Participants in the ‘RaceFor7’ event held in Mysuru on Sunday, March 12.

Participants in the ‘RaceFor7’ event held in Mysuru on Sunday, March 12. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) conducted ‘Racefor7’ in the city on Sunday, March 12, to raise awareness about rare diseases.

The event was flagged off by Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College and there were 250 participants who joined the event by way of run, walk or on bicycle to drum up support for the cause.

A release said Team ORDI works to connect rare disease patients, policy makers, medical fraternity, and health care industry through various initiatives to sensitise the public at large to acknowledge rare diseases. A major initiative is the annual Awareness Run —Racefor7 — which symbolically represents the 7,000 rare diseases.

The organisers said the diseases per se are not rare but the public awareness of them was rare. ‘Racefor7’ is organised across multiple cities in India during February and March to boosts awareness on rare diseases and a few patients inflicted with rare diseases were also part of the event.

According to the organisers, ‘Racefor7’ is conceptualised and developed to raise awareness and build an annual program to engage all the stakeholders concerned with rare and genetic disorders. The 8 th Edition focuses on access to treatments and building quality of life for 70 million people said to be affected with rare diseases, they added. Doctors participating in the event said if there was awareness about the rare diseases, then treatment can commence early. Besides, the cost was prohibitive in some cases and if there was awareness then one could raise money through crowd funding to start the treatment, the doctors added.

