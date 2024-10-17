Race hots up for Shiggaon bypoll ticket in both ruling party and Opposition camps

Competition for party ticket in Shiggaon Assembly constituency, bound for bypolls and previously represented by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has become intense in both the BJP and the Congress camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Mr. Bommai, who quit his Assembly seat after getting elected to Parliament, has been denying seeking party ticket for his son Bharat to contest from the seat, which he won with huge margin in 2023, speculations are rife about him being the favourite. On Wednesday, Mr. Bommai even said that his son was also not keen on contesting as he wanted to focus on his business.

Nirani or Bommai’s son?

Mr. Bommai, however, confirmed former Minister Murugesh Nirani’s intention to contest. Mr. Nirani, who was once in the race for the Chief Minister’s post after Mr. Yediyurappa stepped down during the previous BJP regime, lost from Bilagi constituency in the last election. Mr. Nirani seems to be eyeing the votes from Lingayat Panchamasalis, the demographically strong community in the constituency. But the “outsider” tag might hamper his chances. This may tilt the equations in favour of the localities Shrikanth Dundigoudra and Shashidhar Yeligar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in the Congress camp too, the race for the party ticket is intense despite KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s appeal to bury the differences. The Congress has been favouring minority candidate in the Shiggaon constituency for long considering that Muslim community is the second biggest in the Assembly segment next to Panchamasalis.

Muslim or Panchamasali?

Former MLA Ajjam Peer Khadri is back in race for the ticket along with Yasir Khan Pathan who lost against Mr. Bommai in the last election. According to insiders, the Congress too is considering a Lingayat Panchamasali candidate this time, resulting in Panchamasali leaders within the Congress making all out efforts to impress the high command.

Former MLC Somanna Bevinamarad, who had earlier sacrificed his candidature in support of Mr. Bommai when in the saffron party, is also in race for the Congress ticket along with Raju Kunnur, son of former MP Manjunath Kunnur. Former MLA R. Shankar is highlighting the ‘AHINDA’ votes in support of his candidature. There is also some talk of the party considering Vinod Asuti from Navalgund, who lost against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Parliamentary election.

While it is a prestige issue for the ruling party to win the bypoll, the BJP will also leave no stone unturned to retain the seat it has held for over two decades.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.