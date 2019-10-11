Race begins to garner Sumalatha’s support

Election fever is yet to grip K.R. Pet Assembly segment despite the announcement of byelections, but the efforts to cash in on the popularity of Sumalatha, Mandya MP, began on Thursday by two major aspirants.

The byelection to the segment was necessitated with K.C. Narayana Gowda, who won from here for the second consecutive term as JD(S) nominee, tendering his resignation recently to bring down the H.D. Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

While the disqualified MLA has been waiting to register his third win from the segment [this time on BJP ticket], K.B. Chandrashekar of the Congress is keen on returning to the winning track after 20 years.

On Thursday, the duo shared the dais with Ms. Sumalatha in K.R. Pet at a private programme. Although they did not interact with each other, they spoke to the media later and expressed their eagerness to garner the support of the Independent MP to win the elections.

Mr. Chandrashekar, who was elected from the segment in 1999, said the disqualified MLA does not have any moral right to seek electoral support from Ms. Sumalatha as, according to him, he had worked against her in the general elections.

“My supporters and I had extensively electioneered for Ms. Sumalatha and worked for her victory. I will seek her support,” he said.

Reacting to this, Mr. Gowda said: “Anyone can seek anyone’s support to win the elections.”

Ms. Sumalatha, meanwhile, said she would not ignore anyone who had worked for her victory. She told mediapersons that she won the elections because of the people of Mandya and would not forget those who helped her.