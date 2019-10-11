Rabi cultivation likely to be hit in Belagavi

Farmers in Belagavi have suffered a devastating crop loss due to the floods in the Krishna basin this monsoon.

Even as they prepare for sowing in the rabi season, a significant number of farm families are in despair. Their kharif crop is lost and they have no money to take up rabi cultivation.

The destruction has been widespread. Damage has been caused to crops on 2,21,428 hectares of land, i.e., around 32 % of the total sown area of 6,99,669 hectares. The lost area includes 4,578 hectares of horticulture crop and 56 hectares of sericulture produce. As many as 2,12,940 farmers in nearly 900 villages have been affected by crop loss.

The largest loss has been of sugarcane, the major cash crop of the district. Farmers have lost the crop on 1,05,150 hectares, nearly 48 % of the total crop loss by area.

This followed by soya on 41,000 hectares, maize on 20,000 hectares, cotton on 17,000 hectares and green gram on 14,000 hectares of land.

Due to the encouraging rainfall in April, May and June, the district had met sowing targets in all taluks, and even surpassed the target in the irrigated taluks, including Hukkeri.

The total crop loss estimated by the State government is ₹ 3229.08 crore. Till Thursday, no farmer has been compensated.

“Farmers leaders decry this as gross injustice. Most of them will have to abandon rabi cultivation this time,” said Jayashree Gurannanavar, a farmer leader.

“There is no help forthcoming from the government and we have no money to buy inputs. We have not received seed kits from the government to start cultivation for the next season,” said Murugesh Bhojappanavar of Gokak.

Several families have already migrated to Goa and Mumbai in search of jobs. Not just landless labour, even landed farmers have become coolies on construction sites or are working as daily wage labour in offices, factories, and as attenders and security guards. This is very sad, said Choonappa Pujari, a farmer leader.