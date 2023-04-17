ADVERTISEMENT

R3 - R.R. Rao: a book of family history and personal memories

April 17, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Dr. Githa has collected 51 pictorial memories of her husband to document his life journey and construct a personal archive

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Githa U. Badikillaya with former ambassador Gurjit Singh at the release event of ‘R3 - R. R. Rao: Resplendent, Resonating Reflections’ in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A book of memories compiled by Dr. Githa U. Badikillaya titled “R 3 - R. R. Rao: Resplendent, Resonating Reflections” was released by former ambassador Gurjit Singh on Sunday, April 17, 2023.

In the book, Dr. Githa has collected 51 pictorial memories of her husband, fondly called R-Cube, from his colleagues, friends and relatives.

The author saw in this project an opportunity to document her husband’s life journey, construct his personal archive, define family history and gift it to their 10-month-old granddaughter Ira, said a release. It’s a perfect way of preserving knowledge, wisdom and memories down the ages, the release added.

Value of individual memories

The cover of R3 - R. R. Rao: Resplendent, Resonating Reflections. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On what motivated her, Dr. Githa said, “Every family member has stories that need to be told and archived. These individual memoires are of great value to the members and extended members of the family as it humanises our ancestors. These are the micro-narratives that form a part of the larger societal multi-layered legacies. There is a need for documenting a collection of anecdotes from our ancestors even if its contemporary, as memories become fragmented and are lost over time.”

“Families are becoming diversified and cross cultural across the globe. As such, future generations will have more than one family history, and documenting family histories is an investment in oneself and one’s family. The impact leads to understand how the family has interacted with larger historical changes, and the specific family traditions that depict a changing social milieu.” 

The book is available for sale at an early-bird price of ₹150. Readers can contact 9845327145 to order their copies.

