R. Dhruvanarayan takes exception to omission of Nehru in Karnataka government’s I-Day ad

Special Correspondent August 15, 2022 03:38 IST

The dvertisement released by the government for the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, omits the photo of Jawaharlal Nehru and includes Vinayak Savarkar, titled Revolutionary Savarkar

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech on August 15, 1947 at Parliament House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AFP

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan has taken exception to the omission of Jawaharlal Nehru in an advertisement released by the BJP government for the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. “It’s a shame that the present @BJP4Karnataka government has excluded a person, who laid the foundations of parlimentary democracy, secularism, social justice, non-alignment and, above all, a strong and self-reliant India...”, he tweeted on Sunday. India knows the contribution of Pandit Nehru. A leader who spent 3,259 days in the jail and who was repeatedly imprisoned by the British for civil disobedience during the 1920s and 1930s freedom struggle, he said in the tweet. He also took exception to the identification of Veer Savarkar as a freedom fighter while omitting Pandit Nehru. “It is absolutely ridiculous that a person, who wrote apology letters to the British is being portrayed as a freedom fighter. The @BJP4Karnataka is trying to rewrite India’s history by misrepresenting facts to the general public,” he tweeted.



