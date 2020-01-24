R-Day: Mysuru police tell malls to step up security

The Mysuru City Police have asked the managements of malls, multiplexes, tourist destinations and places attracting high footfall to tighten security ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. They have been asked to step up camera surveillance as a precautionary measure.

Also, the public have been asked to inform the police immediately if they come across any people moving suspiciously or any abandoned items such as luggage or suitcase by calling the police - 0821-2418100, 2418339 and 2418139. The names of those sharing information will be kept confidential, according to a release from the city police.

Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna has asked hotels, guest houses and home stays to allocate rooms to tourists and others only after checking their background and belongings. The addresses of the persons should be taken in full and the same should be given to the respective police stations.

For security reasons, bags, sharp objects, water bottles made of glass and weapons will not be allowed inside Bannimantap stadium where the R-Day parade and celebrations will take place on Sunday, he added.