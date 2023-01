January 13, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Senior IPS officer R. Chetan on Friday took charge as the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner.

Mr. Chetan, a 2010 batch IPS officer, replaced Deputy Inspector General and Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, Y.S. Ravi Kumar. Mr. Chetan served as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence. While the outgoing officer Mr. Ravi Kumar has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, until further orders.