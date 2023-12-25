GIFT a SubscriptionGift
R. Ashok takes part in Datta Jayanti in Chikkamagaluru

December 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

R. Ashok, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, took part in Datta Jayanti celebrations in Chikkamagaluru, by wearing Datta Mala on Sunday. The senior BJP leader wore the Datta Mala for the first time.

He accepted Datta Mala offered by a priest at Kamadhenu Ganapati Temple in Chikkamgaluru Temple on Sunday evening. Many BJP leaders, including former ministers C.T. Ravi, and Pramod Madhwaraj were present.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Ashok said he was taking part in the Datta Jayanti celebrations for the first time. “I visited the shrine once as Revenue Minister. During my visit, I did notice a place, and it was clear that it was Datta Peetha, a Hindu place of worship. As it had been in the case of Ayodhya, Srirangaptna, and other places, Datta Peetha too had been taken over by others,” he said.

Further, he said that during the BJP rule, decisions were taken to appoint priests for the place. “As the case of Ayodhya has been resolved through court, this too should be resolved. There should not be any effort to disturb the feelings of Hindus,” he said.

The three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations began on Sunday with Anasuya Jayanti and Sankeerthana yatre. The celebrations will come to an end on Tuesday, when hundreds of people from different places visit Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru.

