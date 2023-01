January 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Exactly a year after Excise Minister K Gopalaiah took over as the Minister in charge of Mandya district, the Government has replaced him with Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

Mr. Ashok’s appointment as the Minister in-charge of Mandya district comes just ahead of the Republic Day.

Mr. Ashok will hoist the national tricolour at District Armed Reserve Parade Grounds in Mandya on January 26 and deliver the Republic Day address, said an official statement.

