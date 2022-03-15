Education is of utmost importance to students more than anything else. I appeal to all students to accept the High Court order and return to classrooms.

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister

The matter has not been solved and is further aggravated. Government should take necessary steps to ensure the safety of girls.

H.D. Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister

The Supreme Court should intervene in the matter at the earliest and ensure that girls’ right to education is not compromised.

Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane

The High Court has responded to the question 'is hijab essential to Islam?' and not dealt with questions on violation of the right to education etc. Hope the Supreme Court addresses them.

Gurumurthy

Member of National Coalition on Education Emergency.