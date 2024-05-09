ADVERTISEMENT

Quote Hangers for SSLC results

Published - May 09, 2024 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ankita Basappa Konnuru | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ankita Basappa Konnur – 625/625 - Morarji Desai Residential School, Bagalkot 

“When you are in your house, you are expected to help with domestic chores, and to attend various events in your family and village. But when you are in a hostel, studying is the only task before you.” 

Medha P. Shetty | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Medha. P. Shetty – 624/625 - Holy Child English High School, Bengaluru 

“I studied day to day, and I never set time limits for my revision. I always studied until I had covered the syllabus. I might try reevaluation for my Sanskrit paper where I lost a mark.” 

Harshita D.M. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Harshita D.M. - 624/625 - Sri Vasavi English High School, Tumakuru 

“I lost one mark in mathematics, and I knew I would lose it. My school provided good quality coaching from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and my parents were very supportive. I credit them for my result.” 

Chinmay G.K. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Chinmay G.K. – 624/625 - Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Dakshina Kannada 

“He availed no tuition and emerged among the second toppers through self-study,” M. R. Hemalatha, Headmistress of the school. 

Siddhanth NaikabaGadage | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Siddanth Naikaba Gadage – 624/625 - Acharya Subalasagar High School, Belagavi 

“School removed the fear of examinations by holding practice examinations every week. Real-time examinations were held in the last month before the final examinations. That was really helpful.” 

Darshan Subray Bhat | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Darshan Subray Bhat – 624/625 - Government Marikambha High School, Uttara Kannada  

“Because of the support and encouragement by parents and teachers, I have achieved this feat. I had the habit of re-reading completed lessons the same day. My dream is to become a good engineer.” 

Chinmayee Sreepad Hegde | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Chinmayi Shreepad Hegde – 624/625 - Siddhivinayak High School, Uttara Kannada 

“I did not put in extra effort as such but ensured that I studied for three hours daily. I want to become a professor and my inspiration is T.S. Venkannayya, Mysore university’s first Kannada professor.” 

Sriram K.M. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Shriram K.M. - 624/625 - Sri Sharadamba English Medium High School, Uttara Kannada 

“My preparation began from day one for the examinations but did not have a specific timetable as such. I dedicated some time every day. My parents and teachers were very supportive.” 

