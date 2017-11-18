Quota rule violated, says ex-Minster

‘Hyderabad-Karnataka candidates not given their due in gram panchayat job recruitment’

Former Minister and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samithi Vaijanath Patil has alleged that the notification issued for recruitment of data entry operator for Gram Panchayats had violated Article 371(J) of the Constitution that provided special status to Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, the veteran civil society activist said that the notification had no provisions for reservation for candidates of Hyderabad-Karnataka region that was made mandatory by the constitutional amendment.

“Article 371(J) of the Constitution is in force since January 1, 2013. Based on it, the Karnataka government has issued an order to provide reservations to candidates of Hyderabad-Karnataka in education and employment. However, the notification issued on November 2 2017 for the recruitment of 6,022 posts of data entry operators in Gram Panchayats had violated the order by not providing reservations to Hyderabad-Karnataka candidates,” he said and demanded that the notification should immediately be withdrawn and a fresh one with reservation provisions be issued.

Responding to a query, Mr. Patil said that the government was half-hearted in the implementation of Article 371(J). “Ever since the Article was inserted into the Constitution, the government is meting out injustice to the people of Hyderabad-Karnataka in one way or the other as it is reluctant to implement the special status,” he alleged.