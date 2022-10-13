Quota: Panchamasali community sets fresh deadline for government

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP government, which has decided to raise reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, is under pressure from Panchamasali community to bring them in 2A reservation category again. While the community leaders have undertaken padayatra and several protests to push their demands in the recent past, they have set a fresh deadline of October 21 for the government to accept the demand.

On Thursday, Panchamasali seer Jayamruthyunjaya Swami said the community leaders will decide on the next course of action on October 21 at a huge rally being organised at Hukkeri in Belagavi district if the government does not respond.

Change in category

Currently, the Panchamasalis, a sub sect of Lingayats, are in category 3-B for the purpose of reservation, and have been vociferously demanding the change of category for the last two years. The change of category is expected to bring the community more opportunities in education and employment.

Urging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all party meeting and announce a decision on the issue, the Koodalasangama Mutt seer said that the community has the capability to stage a huge protest in front of Vidhana Soudha, and a decision would be taken at Hukkeri. “As many as 32 Lingayat sub castes are already in 2A category. Promises have been made several times but the demand has not been met. When will you (government) agree to our demand?” he asked.

No link to letters

Distancing himself from the demand raised by BJP legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad on OBC reservation issue, that minority quota should be cut and redistributed among OBCs, he said, "We have nothing to do with their letters. The government has to take a decision on them."