Quota issue: Karnataka govt. to convene all-party meeting

December 27, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the demand for reservation from various communities before announcing its decision.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi after meeting party leaders, including national party chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that they had discussed the reservation issue in detail with the leaders, and that the government would announce its decision after the all-party meeting.

“There are several demands from communities for reservation. These demands have to be considered based on social justice and no community should be served injustice due to additional reservation being sought by others,” he said, adding that there were several angles that needed to be considered before making a decision.

“Our leaders have told us to follow the social justice policy of the party. They have told us to serve justice to whichever community deserves. They have also asked us to discuss the matter with experts and the central leaders will also discuss with people concerned here. We will place and discuss all these angles at the all-party meeting.”

Cabinet expansion

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai also said that he had discussed Cabinet expansion, and the leaders had asked for regional and social representation. An announcement would be made shortly, he added.

During the meeting, party leaders also discussed preparation for the elections and visits of central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Karnataka starting from January.