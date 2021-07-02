Quota for transgenders welcomed

Hassan

02 July 2021 19:30 IST

The transgender community of Hassan has welcomed the State government’s proposal to reserve 1% of vacancies in the government for transgender persons. The government presented this proposal in its submission before the High Court in response to a public interest litigation filed by Sangama, an organisation working for transgenders.

In a press conference in Hassan on Friday,Varsha Hassan, president of Prakruthi Samudaya Seva Samsthe, said the government had proposed to reserve posts for the transgender community under general category, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward classes categories. If there were no eligible people from the category, the post would go to the general category. “We will welcome this move. The government should stand by its proposal and implement it effectively. If it is implemented effectively many of the community will get jobs”, she said.

Further, she said there were 380 transgenders in the district. The number could be more as many could not register with the organisation for various reasons. “We don’t know the exact number of transgenders and sexuality minorities in the State. A survey is being conducted by the Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society to identify the community members”, she said.

Ashwini Rajan and Ashwath of Sangama were present at the press conference.