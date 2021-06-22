Quota for students from agricultural families increased in Karnataka

It has been increased from 40% to 50%

The State Cabinet on Monday increased the reservation for children of farmers and agricultural labourers in admission to Diploma in Agriculture, B.Sc. in Agriculture and equivalent degrees from 40% to 50%.

Briefing presspersons on the decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai said children from agricultural families would benefit from the decision to hike the reservation in admission to agricultural courses at agricultural colleges, universities, and allied institutions in the State.

The Chief Minister had announced the proposal in the State Budget for 2021-22.

The Cabinet also approved a ₹110-crore proposal for the construction of academic, administrative and other buildings of Rani Chennamma University, Belagavi.

It approved the Karnataka Contingency Fund (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, to increase the fund from the existing ₹500 crore to ₹2,500 crore for management of COVID-19. The Ordinance would be issued soon to utilise the fund.

The Cabinet also approved the revised estimate of ₹10.27 crore for the construction of a central library building and examination hall at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar. It approved the revised estimate of ₹154.44 crore for the construction of a super-speciality hospital in the purview of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru, Mr. Bommai said.

Approval has been given for the construction of a Directorate of Medical Education, Karnataka Nursing Council, Nursing Examination Board, and Para Medical Board at a cost of ₹75 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of 100 police stations at a cost of ₹200 crore in different parts of the State, the Home Minister said.

The Karnataka Land Grants (Amendment) Rules, 2021, have been approved for regularising landlocked government land after survey shows that there were no lakes or tanks for the past 10 years on said land. Karnataka Municipalities (recruitment of loaders and cleaners in city municipal councils, town municipal councils and town panchayats) (Special) Rules, 2021, would be amended for regularization of services of loaders and drivers, numbering more than 1,000, Mr Bommai said.

Airport

The Cabinet has also approved ₹196.35 crore for a greenfield domestic airport in Hassan. It has decided to set up a Cabinet sub-committee for drafting the Karnataka State Water Policy 2021, focussing on utilisation of water in different sectors. A sum of ₹415 crore has been approved for filling 94 tanks in Gavinakovi and Hanumasagar villages of Honnali taluk in Davangere by lifting water from the Tungabhadra river. Also approved is ₹167 crore for a lift irrigation project at Sasivehalli in Honnali taluk of Davangere district.

The Cabinet has given approval for using ₹670 crore for filling 74 tanks in Kudligi Assembly constituency in Ballari district by lifting water from Tungabhadra river.

A ₹32-crore proposal has been approved for increasing beds from 100 to 250 at a government hospital in Shikaripur, Shivamogga district.

Scheme for dams

The Cabinet also approved the World Bank-aided ₹1,500-crore Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II and Phase III in respect to 58 dams in the State. The World Bank is to provide ₹1,050 crore, while the State government would contribute the remaining amount under the project.