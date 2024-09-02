Quiz on organ donation: Importance on life-saving cause stressed

A quiz programme was organised here on the theme of organ donation here recently. The initiative brought together students from various degree colleges from across Mysuru with the aim of raising awareness on the importance of organ donation.

Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru had organised the quiz at the Rani Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangotri here.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, vice-president and Unit Head of Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist and Head of the Institute of Gastroenterology, Dr. Srinivas Nalloor, Chief Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Physician, Dr. Maniyur Raghavendran, Consultant Urologist and HoD, Dr. Praveen Chandrashekar, Consultant Nephrologist, Dr. Kiran Kumar Shetty, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Renal Transplant Surgeon and Dr. Aathira Ravindranath, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist were present.

A press release said the quiz was a platform to educate and engage young minds on the critical issue of organ donation, encouraging them to become advocates for the life-saving cause. The competition showcased the participants’ knowledge and dedication on the subject, the release added.

Amoggh Vedaanth Raay M.K. and Aneesh R. Bhat from Yuvaraja College, Mysuru emerged as winners. The first runner-up was Harmine and Mayuri Rao from Teresian College, Mysuru and the second runner-up was Aswin S. and Amina Kazi from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru.

The winners received cash prizes, acknowledging their performance and commitment to the cause, the release added.

