Quiet in Assembly, chaos in Council

Monday saw no business transacted at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly except for the Speaker making a statement that Thursday would see motion of confidence being tabled. He then adjourned the House for Thursday.

The House, which was earlier scheduled to meet at 12 p.m., met at 2.25 p.m. following long discussions at the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

There was no transaction at the Legislative Council either, though there was pandemonium, with members of the ruling Congress- JD(S) and Opposition BJP shouting slogans and trading charges against each other.

Although Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda announced the Question Hour and asked Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur to start his question, Opposition members led by Leader of the Opposition Srinivas Poojary vehemently opposed it. “When there are no Ministers to reply to our questions, how can you run the House? All the Ministers have resigned,” Mr. Poojary said, and sought to know if the Ministers had resigned under pressure.

To this, ruling party members led by House leader Jaimala said all Ministers were present and that they had submitted resignations only to their party president. “You have forcibly taken our MLAs to Mumbai and how can you say this?” Ms. Jaimala asked.

When the members refused to relent despite repeated attempts by the Deputy Chairman to set the House in order, the latter adjourned the House for half-an-hour.

When the House assembled again, the Opposition displayed posters that said “This government has lost its majority. Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy should resign.”

Ruling party members too displayed posters that said “BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are responsible for sale of MLAs” and “Amit Shah and Modi responsible for political uncertainty in Karnataka”.

Both the ruling and Opposition members shouted slogans of condemnation even as the Deputy Chairman announced the Question Hour. When members refused to relent, he adjourned the House.