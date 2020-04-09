Quick official response helpselderly woman get foodgrains

In a quick response on Thursday, a team of Revenue officials distributed grain to a starving 75-year-old woman who was suffering without food since her only son is stuck in Pune of Maharashtra since the lockdown.

This correspondent sent a message to the district administration after receiving information from sources that Shankramma (75), a native of Nellagunda Tanda near Hunasihole village in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, was suffering without any food and facing difficulties as there was none to look after her.

Responding to the message, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Shankaragowda Somanal asked the Tahsildar of Hunsagi and other revenue officers to visit the tanda immediately.

Meanwhile, this correspondent also spoke to Shankramma who said that her son had gone to a big city for livelihood and that she doesn’t know where he is. She requested for help. It was also learnt that her son is in Pune now.

Tahsildar Vinay Patil instructed Deputy Tahsildar Mahadevappa, Revenue Inspector Basavaraj Biradar to visit the tanda. Following this, Mr. Mahadevappa and Mr. Biradar, along with the village accountant, met Shankramma and handed over 10 kg of rice and other food material to her.

The team also assured her of medical aid if she needed and asked her to contact them in an emergency.