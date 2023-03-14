ADVERTISEMENT

Questions will be from the prescribed textbooks and syllabus for Classes V and VIII, govt. tells HC

March 14, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Govt. denies claim by associations of some private schools’ managements that different syllabi is proposed for uniform assessment method

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that a senior officer of the Education Department will file an affidavit giving an assurance that the questions will be from the prescribed textbooks and syllabus in the exams proposed under new uniform assessment method for Classes V and VIII.

This submission was made when a Division Bench comprising Justice G. Narendar and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi told the government that an officer of the level of secretary or commissioner will have to file an affidavit assuring that questions will not be from outside the prescribed textbook or syllabus.

The Bench suggested filling of an affidavit in this regard when Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa denied the claim made by some associations of private unaided school managements that the syllabus notified by the government was different from the lessons in the prescribed textbooks and syllabus notified during the beginning of the academic year 2022-23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was hearing the appeals filed by the State government questioning the March 10 verdict of the single judge, who had quashed the government’s December 12, 2022, circular on conducting a uniform exam for assessing the performance of students of Classes V and VIII of all schools.

Earlier, the advocate for the associations had claimed that their students have not learned several lessons mentioned in the handbook Kalika Chetharike, based on which the government is proposing to conduct exams by circulating common question papers to the students of these classes studying in the government and the private, both aided and unaided schools. It was also contended on behalf of the association that Kalika Chetharike was circulated only for government schools.

However, the AAG denied these claims made on behalf of the associations and made it clear to the court that textbooks and syllabi for the government and the private, aided and unaided schools are the same.

Also, the AAG also pointed out that even model question papers, which were web-hosted seeking suggestions, were prepared from within the prescribed syllabus and textbooks, and petitioner-associations had not sent any response or objection to the model question papers. The power of awarding free marks in case of questions from outside the syllabus is always available with the authorities, he clarified.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench ordered listing of the appeals on March 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US