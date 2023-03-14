Questions will be from the prescribed textbooks and syllabus for Classes V and VIII, govt. tells HC

March 14, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that a senior officer of the Education Department will file an affidavit giving an assurance that the questions will be from the prescribed textbooks and syllabus in the exams proposed under new uniform assessment method for Classes V and VIII.

This submission was made when a Division Bench comprising Justice G. Narendar and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi told the government that an officer of the level of secretary or commissioner will have to file an affidavit assuring that questions will not be from outside the prescribed textbook or syllabus.

The Bench suggested filling of an affidavit in this regard when Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa denied the claim made by some associations of private unaided school managements that the syllabus notified by the government was different from the lessons in the prescribed textbooks and syllabus notified during the beginning of the academic year 2022-23.

It was hearing the appeals filed by the State government questioning the March 10 verdict of the single judge, who had quashed the government’s December 12, 2022, circular on conducting a uniform exam for assessing the performance of students of Classes V and VIII of all schools.

Earlier, the advocate for the associations had claimed that their students have not learned several lessons mentioned in the handbook Kalika Chetharike, based on which the government is proposing to conduct exams by circulating common question papers to the students of these classes studying in the government and the private, both aided and unaided schools. It was also contended on behalf of the association that Kalika Chetharike was circulated only for government schools.

However, the AAG denied these claims made on behalf of the associations and made it clear to the court that textbooks and syllabi for the government and the private, aided and unaided schools are the same.

Also, the AAG also pointed out that even model question papers, which were web-hosted seeking suggestions, were prepared from within the prescribed syllabus and textbooks, and petitioner-associations had not sent any response or objection to the model question papers. The power of awarding free marks in case of questions from outside the syllabus is always available with the authorities, he clarified.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench ordered listing of the appeals on March 15.