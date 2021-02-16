Questions raised over MCC Commissioner’s transfer amid Swachh Survekshan

Many feel it might impact Mysuru’s efforts to reclaim cleanest city tag

The recent transfer of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde has raised questions over the appropriateness of the move in the midst of the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2021 through which Mysuru is making efforts to reclaim its cleanest city tag.

The MCC under Mr. Hegde’s leadership had taken up a series of programmes including a garbage clearance drive along the Outer Ring Road, identifying black spots in parts of the city and removing the waste, penalising people for littering, roping in artists for wall painting, and taking steps to set up a Construction and Demolition waste recycling plant, besides laying emphasis on securing citizens’ feedback.

All these and recycling waste water for secondary uses like gardening along with streamlining the routine garbage clearance work that were taken during the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2021 by MCC with Mr. Hegde at the helm are identified as key areas for Mysuru’s bid to regain its cleanest city tag.

The sudden transfer of Mr. Hegde along with 41 other IAS officers by the State government recently was questioned by former Minister Tanveer Sait, who is also the Congress MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency. He feared that it does not bode well for the continuation of the ongoing cleanliness drive..

“The replacement of the MCC Commissioner at such a crucial juncture will have an impact on the continuation of the programmes”, Mr. Sait said.

Similiarly, Ravi Keerthi, founder of Mysuru Memes, a social media platform that promotes Mysuru’s culture, heritage and cleanliness, which had tied up with MCC for wall painting activity in different parts of the city, said Mr. Hegde’s transfer should not have come in the midst of Swachh Survekshan.

“He was so supportive to us during the cleaning and makeover activities….”, Mr Ravi Keerthi said before adding that government should have waited till the Survekshan was completed for his transfer.

An official in the MCC, who is closely co-ordinating the Swacch Survekshan 2021 activities, told The Hindu that Mr. Hegde’s transfer will hit the ongoing activities. For, Mr. Hegde, who had steered the Swachh Survekshan activities last year also, had involved himself in the ongoing Survekshan activities deeply. He had taken officials, pourakarmikas and other NGOs involved in the activities into confidence and was leading from the front, the official said while regretting Mr Hegde’s transfer.

The officials cited the interest Mr. Hegde had shown in setting up a construction and demolition waste recycling plant and the waste water recycling plant.

Though the government has given Shilpa Nag, the e-governance Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, concurrent charge of MCC Commissioner, a post she had earlier served, the officials involved in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 are hoping for an early appointment of a full-time Commissioner to steer the civic body to its goal of cleanest city tag.