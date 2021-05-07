Questions raised over government data on deaths

belagavi

07 May 2021 23:21 IST

Questions are being raised on the data released by the State government about COVID-19 deaths in the district.

Social media was abuzz after volunteers at a burial ground told journalists on Thursday that they had buried 28 dead bodies in a day at the Anjuman burial ground.

Fahim Naikodi, former member of the city corporation, said that there was no respite for the volunteers as the bodies kept arriving. “The government is definitely lying,” said Mr. Naikodi, who is volunteering at the burials.

As many as 11 bodies were cremated at the same time at the Sadashiv Nagar cremation ground on Thursday. However, the Health Department bulletin claimed only two persons had died of COVID-19 related causes.

The burial and the cremation of bodies by city corporation personnel in PPE kits continued on Friday when the Health Department said there were zero COVID-19 deaths in the district.

Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said that the Central Health Ministry had asked States not to include deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza-like Illness in COVID-19 deaths.

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol said that the government was not fudging figures. He told journalists on Thursday that the government was acting as per Central guidelines.