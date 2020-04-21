Karnataka

Questions raised on Nikhil’s wedding

Bench also asks govt. about action taken over car festival

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the government to file its response on a plea, which has complained that social distancing and other norms were allegedly violated at the marriage ceremony of K. Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumrawamy last week.

Car festival

Also, the Bench asked the government about action taken on the gathering of a large number of people at the Siddalingeshwara temple car festival in Rawoor village of Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, in violation of lockdown norms.

