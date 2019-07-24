Questions over longevity of new UoM Syndicate members

The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) regime had made fresh nominations to the Syndicates of State universities including the University of Mysore.

According to a notification by M.A. Ahmed Jan, Additional Secretary, Education Department (Universities), Bengaluru, on July 20, the new nominations to the Syndicate of University of Mysore include H.L. Venkatesh, Retired Professor N. Sarawathi, Shabbir Mohammed Mustafa, Manjunath P., S.T. Ramachandra and Dayashankar Maili.

The nominations, which come into force with immediate effect, will remain for a duration of three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

However, the nominations come at a time when the coalition government has fallen, and this has raised eyebrows. For, it has not been uncommon for the tenures of Syndicate members to be ended prematurely whenever new governments assume office.

The six nominations made to the UoM Syndicate in January 2016 during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister were withdrawn after G.T. Deve Gowda took over as the Minister for Higher Education in July 2018, about six months before the expiry of the term.

Mr. Gowda, who had come under fire for withdrawing the nominations, had defended his decision on the grounds that the nominations were political in nature. Mr. Gowda claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah too had terminated the tenure of Syndicate members nominations by the previous regime.

Mr. Gowda had withdrawn the nominations even though Mr. Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy requesting him against terminating the nominations.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Universities and Colleges Backward Classes and Minorities Teachers’ Association has questioned the need for the coalition government to make nominations at a juncture when the government was on the brink of a collapse.