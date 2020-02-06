Questions over judicial custody of Veerappan’s aide

Child rights activists have questioned the judicial custody of 41-year-old Stella Mary, who was arrested earlier this month for her alleged role in the 1993 Palar bomb blasts when she wasbarely 14 years old.

The Kollegal police stumbled upon Mary on February 1 by chance while they were investigating a minor outbreak of fire in a sugarcane field in Jageri village in Chamarajanagar district.

Mary, who is now wife of Veluswamy, had been working as a contract farmer with her husband. When a herd of elephants had entered their sugarcane fields recently, she had opened fire in the air to drive them away, leading to a minor fire.

The police, while investigating the fire, inquired about her ability to operate a gun and learnt about her past association with forest bandit Veerappan. As she was found to be an accused in the Palar bomb blasts, attack on Ramapura police station and illegal transportation of arms, Mary was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

But, child rights activist and advocate P.P. Baburaj pointed out that Ms. Mary, who is 41 years old now, could not have been older than 14 years old in 1993 when the offence was committed.

He said a girl under the age of 18 years cannot be sent to judicial custody according to the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act of 1987.

“Even though she is 41 years old now, what is relevant here is her age at the time the offence was committed. She was a juvenile then and cannot be sent to judicial custody”, he said.

The right course for the police is to produce her before the Juvenile Justice Board of Chamarajanagar, said Mr. Baburaj, who has earlier served as a member of Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee of Mysuru district.

Juvenile Board

Endorsing Mr. Baburaj’s view was Mysuru District Child Protection Officer Diwakar. “She has to be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board because the crime has occurred before she was 18 years old”, he said.

Questioning her judicial custody, Mr. Diwakar said, depending on the Juvenile Justice Board’s order, Ms. Mary may be kept in the State Home for Women if there are issues with keeping her in the Girls’ Home as she had crossed 18 years of age now.