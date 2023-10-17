Questions over delay in launch of Dasara gold cards

October 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Stakeholders in the tourism sector in Mysuru have sought to know the reason for the delay in launching Dasara gold cards even after the start of the festivities. This will have an impact on tourists from India and abroad planning their itinerary to Mysuru to witness the celebrations, they claim.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in launching gold cards, Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) office-bearers and other stakeholders told a press conference here on Tuesday morning that neither the district administration nor the State government officials have issued any information on the gold cards. If the cards were released prior to the start of the festivities, it would have helped tourists plan their visit in advance. Tourists who would like to witness the events cannot plan their visits and likely to skip their visit causing loss to Mysuru and its tourism despite spending crores of rupees on the celebrations, argued FOAM president B.S. Prashanth.

In the past, the gold cards used to be launched a few days before the festivities to facilitate the tourists to plan their visits. Nearly 60-65% of people are banking on the tourism revenue for their livelihood and steps have to be taken that boosts tourism economy, he said.

Mr. Prashanth said if a handful of cards are printed and released at the last minute, and distributed among non-tourists, it will not benefit tourism. If not gold cards, at least some arrangements could have been made for tourists who can afford to spend on such facilities. Every time, the stakeholders make an appeal during the meetings convened before Dasara but their suggestions were never taken seriously and implemented, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra stated in a release here issued on Tuesday evening that the gold cards will be released on Wednesday.

Tax exemption

The stakeholders have also sought extension of the tax waiver for inter-State tourist vehicles for at least 10 to 15 days since tourists’ flow will continue even after the conclusion of the festivities.

A notification issued by the Transport Department says that the tax had been exempted for interState vehicles visiting Mysuru city and Brindavan Gardens only from October 16 to 24. “Does the order mean that tourist vehicles going to Srirangapatna will be taxed?” Mr. Prashanth asked.

It’s obvious that tourists will be visiting Srirangapatna, another important tourist destination, during their visit to Mysuru. “When Brindavan gardens which are located in Srirangapatna taluk can get the exemption, why not Srirangapatna town,” he questioned.

The stakeholders said the order was issued on October 16 and it applies to visits to Mysuru and Brindavan gardens in KRS dam site. This needs to be clarified and a revised order extending the tax waiver benefit at least till the month-end or more should be issued in the interest of tourism, the FOAM members urged the government.

FOAM vice-president C. Narayanagowda, Mysuru Travels Association president Jayakumar and others were present.

