Questioning of Prajwal continues; four special teams formed to track down Bhavani

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued to grill Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women and also recording them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT officials are also trying to get information about the phone used by Mr. Prajwal Revanna to record the videos as the device is missing at present, according to sources. The MP has already been suspended by the Janata Dal (S)

Mr. Prajwal, who was using another phone which is presently in the custody of the SIT, allegedly told the police that he had lost his phone long ago and had even filed a complaint with the police, seeking that the phone be traced and restored to him. The officials are investigating to ascertain the purpose of recording the videos and the possible involvement of other people in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are also questioning him about his whereabouts during his escape and the people with whom he was in touch.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna has allegedly not responded to most of the questions. Meanwhile, the SIT team is planning to take Mr. Prajwal Revanna for a spot ‘mahazar’, where the alleged crime took place.

Meanwhile, special teams have been formed to track down Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s mother Bhavani, who is on the run. On May 31, a court in Bengaluru rejected Ms. Bhavani’s plea for anticipatory bail in the case related to the abduction of a woman who was allegedly sexually abused by Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

She was supposed to appear before SIT for questioning but has not responded despite officials visiting her house on Saturday.

Taking a serious note on this, four specials teams have been formed to track down Ms. Bhavani and dispatched to Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Hassan, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.