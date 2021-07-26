Question mark over fate of heads of boards, corporations

MYSURU

A question mark has come to hang over the continuation of chairpersons for various boards and corporations in Mysuru region in their respective posts in the wake of B.S. Yediyurappa’s resignation as Chief Minister.

Though a change of guard at the helm need not necessarily end the tenures of the chairpersons, the incumbents are hoping to continue in their posts on the premise that the BJP will continue to hold the reins of power.

But, sources in the BJP said the chairpersons, who are appointed by the government, occupy the posts at the pleasure of the Chief Minister and their continuation will come under review by the new regime.

Chairpersons of boards and corporations in Mysuru region include H.V. Rajeev, chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority; Jungle Lodges and Resorts chairman M. Appanna; chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka L.R. Mahadevaswamy; chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Hemanth Kumar Gowda; chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Kautilya Raghu; chairman of Paints and Varnishes Ltd. N.V. Phaneesh; and the recently appointed chairman to Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Kapu Siddalingaswamy.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar has already thanked Mr. Yediyurappa and the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Mysuru as Minister in charge of the district.

Soon after Mr. Yediyurappa’s resignation was accepted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, Mr. Somashekar issued a statement listing out his contribution to Mysuru.

He said he considered it a pride to have been given the opportunity to have served Mysuru district, which has earned a unique place for itself in the field of culture and education.

Meanwhile, a booklet on two years of the Yediyurappa government was brought out by the Department of Information and Public Relations in Mysuru on Monday. Mr. Somashekar released the booklet in the presence of BJP MLA L. Nagendra, Mr. Rajeev, and Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham.