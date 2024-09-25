Quarterly meetings planned to redress issues concerning SCs, STs in Ballari district

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra has said that he will convene a meeting once every three months exclusively to look into complaints and issues concerning people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He added that the meetings will ensure speedy disposal of applications and quick resolutions to problems of these communities.

He was speaking at one such meeting held at the new district administrative building off Anantpur Road in Ballari on Tuesday.

“The administration must be sensitive to issues concerning marginalised communities. It should always resolve the issues of such communities on a priority basis. Inordinate delays without a valid reason cannot be justified. Public servants must understand the provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and spread awareness about it among the people,” Mr. Mishra said.

Pointing to the lack of basic civic amenities in areas where people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes live, the officer said that no community should be deprived of proper roads, drains, toilets, drinking water and other civic amenities.

“If particular areas are lacking in basic amenities, such cases will be taken up on a priority basis and resolved in a phased manner with the cooperation of local MLAs,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani appealed to the people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to visit the nearest police station and lodge complaints whenever they face problems. The Police Department will take up such issues seriously and initiate suitable action as per law, she promised.

“Whenever offences punishable under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are reported, police personnel concerned will visit the spot and try to ascertain the facts. I appeal to people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to visit police stations without any hesitation and lodge complaints whenever they are subjected to caste-based discrimination or atrocities. The Police Department will swiftly act upon such cases and take further steps as per law,” she said.

When a Dalit leader said that Revenue Department officials have denied him information about bagair hukum cultivation, the Deputy Commissioner said that the process of digitising all land records in the entire district is in the final stages and the records will be made available to all within six months.

“We have already digitised over 25 lakh land records thus far and the process of digitising the remaining land records in the offices of Tahsildars and Assistant Commissioners will shortly be completed,” Mr. Mishra said.

When some people told the Deputy Commissioner that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in many villages in Ballari taluk have been forced to complete the last rites of the dead on the roadside or streambeds, as they did not have graveyards, Mr. Mishra directed the Ballari Tahsildar to look into the issue in such affected villages and resolve the issue at the earliest.

“Graveyard, housing and education are the three major issues that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities are facing. The government officers at each level must demonstrate their willingness and determination to solve these issues at their levels itself. The Social Welfare and Police departments should hold frequent meetings to address the other issues faced by these communities. Spreading awareness about Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act not just among the targeted communities but also the common people will help minimise caste-based atrocities and discrimination against these communities,” he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Mallikarjun and other senior officers were present.

