Quarrying: Karnataka government to review regulations

Bengaluru

25 January 2021 00:10 IST

In light of the deaths caused because of an explosion at a quarry near Shivamogga, the State government will review all regulations put in place for quarrying even as the Home Department is expected to issue guidelines for a periodic review of the use of explosives on Monday.

An interim report by forensic experts and bomb squad on the quantum of gelatin sticks and the cause of the explosion is likely in a day or two.

Minister for Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government would revisit the rules that regulate the quarry business and the manner in which they are being violated. “Efforts are on to identify how to address the issue. The Home Department will issue guidelines for a periodic review of the use of explosive by the licence holders,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The Home Minister also said the government would audit the accounts of quarry holders and assess the quantity of explosives required for blasting at quarry sites. He said it would provide details if more explosives were being used than required.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also chair a meeting to discuss the regulations that need to be put in place for quarries.

Stating that strict action would be initiated against those indulging in illegal quarrying, Mr. Bommai said that special squads and district-level committees were taking action.