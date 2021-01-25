Quarrying: Karnataka government to review regulations

In light of the deaths caused because of an explosion at a quarry near Shivamogga, the State government will review all regulations put in place for quarrying even as the Home Department is expected to issue guidelines for a periodic review of the use of explosives on Monday.
An interim report by forensic experts and bomb squad on the quantum of gelatin sticks and the cause of the explosion is likely in a day or two.
Minister for Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government would revisit the rules that regulate the quarry business and the manner in which they are being violated. “Efforts are on to identify how to address the issue. The Home Department will issue guidelines for a periodic review of the use of explosive by the licence holders,” he told reporters on Sunday.
The Home Minister also said the government would audit the accounts of quarry holders and assess the quantity of explosives required for blasting at quarry sites. He said it would provide details if more explosives were being used than required.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also chair a meeting to discuss the regulations that need to be put in place for quarries.
Stating that strict action would be initiated against those indulging in illegal quarrying, Mr. Bommai said that special squads and district-level committees were taking action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath