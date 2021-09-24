Quarrel over pet dog ends in murder

KALABURAGI

24 September 2021

A 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his neighbour following an argument over his pet dog at Akkamahadevi Nagar in Kalaburagi late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Gururaj Kulkarni and the accused Pavan Jagirdhar.

The police said that Jagirdhar and Kulkarni quarrelled several times over the pet dog. An altercation ensued between the two two days ago when Jagirdhar beat up the pet dog that belonged to Kulkarni as it frequented his house causing nuisance.

Jagirdhar and his friends, who nursed a grudge against Kulkarni, invited him for striking a compromise over the feud. When the discussion turned into a heated argument, Jagirdhar and his friends, in a fit of rage, smashed Kulkarni’s face repeatedly with a stone.

A case has been lodged in the Rural Police Station.

Earlier, the family members of the victim refused to hand over the body for post-mortem. The body was shifted for post-mortem after police officials assured the family members of arresting the accused soon.

Kulkarni’s family members said that his brother, Avadhoot, was also attacked by some miscreants a few months ago and the police had not taken any action against them even after they filed a complaint.