Quarrel ends in murder

An altercation between two friends took a violent turn and has resulted in the murder of one of them in Belagavi.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the friends were returning home after having drinks in a locality under Shahapur Police Station limits in Belagavi.

According to the police, the friends reportedly had a fight during which one of them hit the other with a rod. Although he was immediately rushed to hospital, he died of the head injury. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. Further details are awaited.