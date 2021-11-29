Karnataka

Quarrel ends in murder

An altercation between two friends took a violent turn and has resulted in the murder of one of them in Belagavi.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the friends were returning home after having drinks in a locality under Shahapur Police Station limits in Belagavi.

According to the police, the friends reportedly had a fight during which one of them hit the other with a rod. Although he was immediately rushed to hospital, he died of the head injury. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. Further details are awaited.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 6:53:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/quarrel-ends-in-murder/article37753540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY