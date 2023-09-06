Quarrel between friends over returning smart watch ends in murder in Hubballi

September 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A quarrel over a petty issue over a smart watch between friends has resulted in the murder of one of them. And, the police have arrested the victim’s friend who stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Aslam Makandar, a resident of Hubballi.

According to Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Aslam Makandar had had a fight with his friend Manjunath Jeenahalli at Venkateshwar Colony on Tuesday night over returning a smart watch.

After the altercation and fight, Manjunath Jeenahalli went home only to return with a kitchen knife. He is said to have stabbed Aslam Makandar in the chest.

A profusely bleeding Aslam Makandar was immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital. He, however, died of injuries in the hospital. The accused had subsequently gone to KIMS Hospital, where he was arrested by the police.

The Police Commissioner said that there is no one else involved in the crime, while there were two eyewitnesses to the incident. Keshwapur Police have registered a case.

Fraudster arrested

The Kasabapet Police of Hubballi have arrested a fraudster who had duped a railway job aspirant of ₹31.14 lakh by promising him a job. The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Prashanth Deshpande, a native of Vijayapura district.

The accused had reportedly uploaded posts on social media about recruitment in the Railways and he promised to help those who contacted him for details on such jobs. He told the job aspirants that he had good contacts, including senior officials, in the Railways and that he would get them jobs.

Last month, a resident of Nekar Nagar in Hubballi had complained to the police about being cheated by him. A team led by Inspector Raghavendra Hallur traced and arrested the accused in Bengaluru.