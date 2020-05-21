Quarantine violators detained

Belagavi

Officials detained three persons who were found violating quarantine guidelines in Belagavi on Thursday. Two of them were from Maharashtra and one from Goa. They were loitering around the Central Bus Stand in the city. An alert police constable who noticed the quarantine stamp on their hands alerted his senior officers.

Circle Inspector of Police Sangamesh Shivayogi ordered that they be detained and sent to the quarantine facility. The police said that they would register cases against them.

